WWF: Wildlife populations declined 69% on average since 1970
02:18
World
Humans have wiped out almost 70 percent of monitored wildlife populations in the last half-century. That's according to conservationists from the World Wildlife Fund and the Zoological Society of London. Their 'Living Planet Report' comes out every two years and it tracks selected populations of vertebrates. This report is thought to be the most comprehensive assessment yet on the decline in wildlife due to human activity. Claire Herriot reports.
October 13, 2022
