January 6 committee votes to subpoena Donald Trump
World
Former US President Donald Trump has ridiculed the prospect of testifying in front of the Congressional Committee investigating last year's January 6th riot at the US Capitol. In what was likely its last hearing, the committee dramatically waited until the very end to announce a subpoena that compels Trump to testify about his actions regarding that riot. But as TRT's World's Andy Roesgen reports, there's a big question mark on whether a Tump testimony, will ever happen.
October 14, 2022
