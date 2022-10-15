World Share

Turkish President Erdogan re-emphasises importance of diplomacy

Here on Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. This week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again made a push for peace, as he met with Russia's Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the CICA Summit in Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon have reached an historic agreement to end a long-running maritime dispute in the Mediterranean Sea. The US-brokered deal is the first between the countries, which are technically still at war. It paves the way for new oil and gas exploration that could be a huge boost for Lebanon as it struggles against an economic and energy crisis. And finally, in Brussels, NATO has announced the delivery of new air defence systems to Ukraine. But while Kiev’s allies are bolstering measures against Russian attacks, many are also scrambling to deal with energy shortages at home as winter approaches. A meeting of European Union energy commissioners in Prague stressed the need to find alternative sources that could replace Russian gas flows. #playback #news