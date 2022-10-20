POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU faces it’s forced labour problem
26:00
World
EU faces it’s forced labour problem
The European Commission’s proposed a ban in the EU of products linked to forced labour and other human rights abuses, exactly a year after its President declared the body would take action. So, how effective is the proposal? Guests: Scott Nova Executive Director at Worker Rights Consortium Chloe Cranston Head of Thematic Advocacy at Anti-Slavery International Antonio Gambini Lobby and Advocacy Coordinator at the European Clean Clothes Campaign Coalition Subscribe: http://trt.world/Roundtable Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 20, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?