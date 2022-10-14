POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What are the challenges facing Iraq’s new president and PM?
03:34
World
What are the challenges facing Iraq’s new president and PM?
The Iraqi parliament has finally elected a new president. Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid has been tapped for the top job. And hours after being chosen, he named Muhammad Shia Al Sudani as prime minister-designate and tasked him with forming a government. The chairperson of the Iraq Advisory Council, Farhad Alaaldin, breaks down the challenges ahead for the duo. #AbdulLatifRashid #Iraq #muhammadshiaalsudani
October 14, 2022
