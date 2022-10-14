POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could another ‘Cuban missile crisis’ happen over Ukraine?
26:00
World
Could another ‘Cuban missile crisis’ happen over Ukraine?
With Russia and the West at odds over Ukraine, there is a concern that the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals may – well – go nuclear. And it has some asking if history is repeating itself, 60 years after the Cuban missile crisis. Guests: Viktor Olevich Lead Expert at the Center for Actual Politics Andrew D’Anieri Assistant Director at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center Rob Maness Retired United States Air Force Colonel
October 14, 2022
