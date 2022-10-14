World Share

Türkiye Says It Will Continue to Support Kazakhstan’s Territorial Integrity

Speaking during a bilateral meeting, Putin reiterated a proposal to make Türkiye a regional supply hub to transport gas to customers in the EU. But the main focus of the CICA summit which brings together leaders from across Asia, was addressing economic and security challenges facing the continent. Speaking at a joint news conference with his host and Kazakh counterpart, President Erdogan said Türkyie will continue to support Kazakhstan's territorial integrity, stability and peace. For his part, Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called Turkiye his country's most reliable, strategic partner. Guests: Assel Tutumlu Associate Professor at Near East University Turan Gafarli Political Analyst