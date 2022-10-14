BizTech Share

Market Movers: US new export law heats up global microchip war

The US is taking aim at Chinese companies once again, in a 'micro-chips' war that has seen the Silicon tech industry and its Chinese counterpart arm-wrestle for nearly a year. Washington has now introduced new restrictions that have significantly raised the stakes in this conflict. Shares in top Chinese chipmakers shed $8.6B in market value in only one session this week, as new US export controls threatened to obstruct Beijing's plans for technological self-sufficiency. #Microchip #Semiconductor #USChinaTies