POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Market Movers: US new export law heats up global microchip war
02:59
BizTech
Market Movers: US new export law heats up global microchip war
The US is taking aim at Chinese companies once again, in a 'micro-chips' war that has seen the Silicon tech industry and its Chinese counterpart arm-wrestle for nearly a year. Washington has now introduced new restrictions that have significantly raised the stakes in this conflict. Shares in top Chinese chipmakers shed $8.6B in market value in only one session this week, as new US export controls threatened to obstruct Beijing's plans for technological self-sufficiency. #Microchip #Semiconductor #USChinaTies
October 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?