Japan reopens to foreign tourists to lift economy

Japan's fight against COVID-19 has come at a steep cost for its economy. The yen has fallen to its lowest level in decades and the economy shrank in August. In a bid to restore growth, the government is now lifting travel restrictions and welcoming back tourists. But can a rebound in the industry save the economy? Tulay Kalyon Haznedaroglu explains. For more on Japan’s economy, we were joined by Professor Seijiro Takeshita. #Japan #Tourism #Travel