Unions chase pay rise for drivers affected by shortages in France
The petrol crisis is continuing in France where drivers are expressing their anger at the lack of fuel. Oil depot and refinery strikes have greatly reduced the country's output and unions are not backing down. But it's those who need their cars on a daily basis who are suffering and getting angrier. The unions are chasing a pay rise in line with inflation. Francis Collings has more.
October 14, 2022
