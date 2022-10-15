POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan visits site of explosion, death toll rises to 41
Forty one Turkish miners have been killed in an explosion at a coal mine in Turkiye's Black Sea region. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who visited the site of what is believed to be an accident has called for a thorough investigation and technological advancement to make mining more secure. Around 300 miners were killed in 2014 in Soma in what is still Turkiye's worst mining accident - but the death of dozens of miners eight years later has come as a moment of reckoning as Ali Mustafa reports from Amasra.
October 15, 2022
