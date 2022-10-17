World Share

Do Iran’s protests resemble its 1979 revolution?

Iranians are speculating whether pro-democracy rallies provoked a deadly fire at Tehran's notorious Evin Prison. According to the official story, the fire started during an attempted jailbreak. However, some speculate it was an attempt to free political prisoners, specifically hundreds of demonstrators detained since Mahsa Amini died. Guests: Leila Mansouri Lawyer and Diaspora Community Leader Setareh Sadeqi Political Analyst Jared Genser Lawyer for the Namazi Family