World Share

Lafarge to pay fine of more than $777M for supporting terrorism

France's largest cement company LaFarge has pleaded guilty in the United States to charges of conspiring with the Daesh terror group in Syria. Prosecutors described it as "a deal with the devil," saying LaFarge made payments to terror groups so the company could keep operating in the country. It's the first time a company has pleaded guilty in the US to supporting terrorists for profit. LaFarge will now have to pay over 750 millions dollars as part of the plea agreement.