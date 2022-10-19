POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices slump over signs of weaker demand from largest consumers
03:40
BizTech
Oil prices slump over signs of weaker demand from largest consumers
Oil prices are recovering slightly after falling overnight on the expectation of weak demand from major producers. The first red flag raising worries among investors is China's refusal to report its third quarter economic data. In the US, President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to release more oil from the nation's emergency reserves. For more on oil market, we spoke to Danni Hewson, who is a financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. #Oil #OilPrices #OilMarket
October 19, 2022
