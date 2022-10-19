POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong leader aims to revive economic competitiveness
05:26
World
Hong Kong leader aims to revive economic competitiveness
Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gave his first policy speech Wednesday. The city's leader says he’s prioritising luring global talent and increasing the city's competitiveness. He is facing multiple challenges as he aims to restore Hong Kong's financial attractiveness over rivals like Singapore. Independent China analyst Andrew Leung weighs in on how Hong Kong can stop the exodus of talent. #HongKong #JohnLee #China
October 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?