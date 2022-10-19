POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lafarge pleads guilty to US charges of funding terror group
03:07
World
Lafarge pleads guilty to US charges of funding terror group
The French cement manufacturer Lafarge pleaded guilty in the United States to providing material support for Daesh and other terror groups, and has been fined almost $780M. Individuals have escaped punishment so far, but may be held to account in a separate prosecution for crimes against humanity in France. Francesco Rizzuto from Liverpool Hope University explains why no individual has been implicated in this case. #Lafarge #Daesh #Syria
October 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?