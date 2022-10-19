POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Price of Oil | Inside America With Ghida Fakhry
25:45
World
The Price of Oil | Inside America With Ghida Fakhry
Joe Biden threatens to take action against Saudi Arabia, as Democrats in the US Congress warn Riyadh to change course or face a freeze on all US arms sales following the recent decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production —raising gas prices just weeks before crucial midterm elections. Guests: Gerald Feierstein, former US Ambassador to Yemen; Elgie Holstein, former Chief of Staff at US Department of Energy
October 19, 2022
