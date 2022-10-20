POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO chief and Swedish PM pledge to work with Türkiye against terror
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed steps Stockholm is taking to implement the memorandum signed by Sweden, Finland and Turkiye. Ankara has raised concerns about Sweden and Finland's bid to join the NATO alliance. Turkiye says the countries have become safe havens for terrorist groups. Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson pledged on Thursday that they are determined to increase cooperation with Turkiye on counterrorism. Zuhal Mert Uzuner from Marmara University explains whether this will satisfy Ankara’s security concerns. #UlfKristersson #NATO #Türkiye
October 20, 2022
