One-on-one with former director of the CIA, David Petraeus
22:10
World
As the country with the largest number of nuclear weapons, Russia has repeatedly cautioned the West that any attack on its territory could trigger a nuclear response. The possibility of a nuclear attack is not a predictable scenario, yet Russia’s military operation in Ukraine is not going according to Moscow’s plans. TRT World sat down with former director of the CIA, David Petraeus, to talk about possible nuclear escalations, Russia’s current military situation on the field, and US support for Ukraine in the future.
October 21, 2022
