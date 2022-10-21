Recession risks rise in Europe as energy costs mount

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Moving on to the EU now, where the cost of living is also on the rise. Much of that is tied to the cost of energy, which has skyrocketed as the bloc piles sanctions on Moscow for the bombs it's dropping on Ukraine. That's forcing policymakers in Brussels and other European capitals to search for new suppliers of gas and oil, two much needed commodities as weather on the continent gets colder. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, we spoke to Noah Brenner, executive editor at Energy Intelligence in London. #EuropeanUnion #Energy #NeturalGas
October 21, 2022
