POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK is set for its fifth prime minister in just over six years
02:35
World
UK is set for its fifth prime minister in just over six years
Preparations are underway to select a new leader of the British Conservative Party following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. The party has changed its election rules to find a replacement by the end of next week, to reassure the financial markets and to try and restore stability. The two candidates emerging as the favourites are Rishi Sunak and his old boss Boris Johnson who is looking to make an unlikely comeback just weeks after being forced from office. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
October 21, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?