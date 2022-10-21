POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU leaders agree on 'roadmap' to study cap on energy costs
02:17
World
EU leaders agree on 'roadmap' to study cap on energy costs
The EU says lessons’ learned with Russia mean the bloc must now re-set its relationship with China too. The comments follow a two day summit in Brussels where European leaders pledged to provide Ukraine with 1.5 billion dollars a month to help the government stay afloat. But as Sarah Morice reports the meeting was dominated by an attempt to find a solution to the EU’s energy crisis - An attempt that ended in no concrete agreement.
October 21, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?