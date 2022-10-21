World Share

Giorgia Meloni accepts mandate to form new government in Italy

Italy's far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has formally accepted the job of forming the next government. Her adminstration will be the country's most right-wing one since World War Two. She takes over at a time when Italy is struggling to emerge from the effects of coronavirus and economic crisis. Despite her far right agenda, Meloni has sought to assure the country's Western allies that Italy's foreign policy will not change.