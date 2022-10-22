World Share

Former US president Trump subpoenaed by January 6 committee

US lawmakers have officially subpoenaed former US President Donald Trump. He is now required to present documents and testify before the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. That announcement was made on the same day a former top Trump adviser was sentenced to four months in prison for failing to appear before the committee. Craig Boswell has more. #Capitolriot #donaldtrump #subpoena