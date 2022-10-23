World Share

Chinese President Xi Jinping secures historic third term in power

Chinese President Xi Jinping just announced he has secured a third term in power, as the ruling Communist Party's once-every-five years Congress wrapped up. The week-long meeting saw the removal of rivals and strengthening of Xi's political power. He was chosen as the party's general secretary in a closed-door vote, which is the first step to his being elected president at the upcoming meeting of China's National People's Congress next year. TRT World's Claire Herriot takes a look at Xi's leadership and performance, during his ten years in office. #xijinping #ccp #china