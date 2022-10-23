POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chinese President Xi Jinping secures historic third term in power
Chinese President Xi Jinping secures historic third term in power
Chinese President Xi Jinping just announced he has secured a third term in power, as the ruling Communist Party's once-every-five years Congress wrapped up. The week-long meeting saw the removal of rivals and strengthening of Xi's political power. He was chosen as the party's general secretary in a closed-door vote, which is the first step to his being elected president at the upcoming meeting of China's National People's Congress next year. TRT World's Claire Herriot takes a look at Xi's leadership and performance, during his ten years in office. #xijinping #ccp #china
October 23, 2022
