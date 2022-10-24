POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Market Movers: US banks report sharp declines in Q3 earnings
Market Movers: US banks report sharp declines in Q3 earnings
As the world's largest economy continues to slow down, its largest banks are preparing for the worst. US lenders are propping up allocations to deal with bad loans and contending with a drop in demand for new investments. For more, we spoke to economist and professor Joann Weiner, the director of the Applied Economics graduate programme at George Washington University. She says she doesn't believe that the US economy is going to a long and protracted recession. #UnitedStates #WallStreet #BankEarnings
October 24, 2022
