Liz Truss resigned as PM on Thursday after weeks of turmoil
08:59
In the UK, Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned just 44 days after taking office. Truss had come to power, promising to rein in the rising cost of living and reinvigorate the slowing economy. But her government's plan to cut taxes unravelled due to a lack of finances and many members of parliament from her own party threatened to vote her out, prompting Truss to step down. For the details on UK economy, we were joined by economists Luke Bartholomew and Taha Meli Arvas. #BritishEconomy #LizTruss #Resignation
October 24, 2022
