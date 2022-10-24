POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indonesia bans all cough syrup sales after 130 suspected deaths
03:03
World
Indonesia bans all cough syrup sales after 130 suspected deaths
Indonesia has banned the sale of all cough syrup medicines nationwide as it investigates the deaths of more than 130 people. The move comes just weeks after the World Health Organisation announced that ingredients of cough syrup was believed to be behind the deaths of almost 70 children in the Gambia. Two chemicals- Di-ethylene glycol and ethylene glycol -were found in cough syrup in both countries. But just how harmful are these chemicals and what is being done to regulate their use? Let's take a look.
October 24, 2022
