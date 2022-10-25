What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Investors calm as Rishi Sunak set to be UK's new prime minister

The British pound is trading higher against the US dollar and the euro on Tuesday after the announcement that Rishi Sunak would replace Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister. Sunak will be formally confirmed as the country's new leader today amid a period of economic turbulence. For more, we spoke to Jameel Ahmad, who is the chief investment strategist for MENA at Alpari in Dubai. #RishiSunak #UnitedKingdom #Pound