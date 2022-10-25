POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli forces kill at least six people in Occupied West Bank
01:17
World

Months of deadly violence in the occupied West Bank has continued on Tuesday. Six Palestinians have been killed and more than 20 others injured in the latest attacks. Five of the dead were shot in Nablus, and a sixth, further south in the city of Ramallah. Israel has confirmed it carried out a raid on the headquarters of a new opposition group called the Lion's Den. Melinda Nucifora has the latest. #westbank #lionsden #israel
October 25, 2022
