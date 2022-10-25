POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Azerbaijan Opens its Second International Airport in Karabakh
It's the second airport Azerbaijan has opened in less than a year, on land that was under Armenian occupation before the 2020 Karabakh War. Located in Azerbaijan's south near its border with Iran, Zangilan International Airport is set to become a key air hub in the region. But recent clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia is raising questions about the area's long term stability, and its goal to become a major transport line in the South Caucasus. Let's take a look at this report Guests: Jeanene Mitchell Co-Founder and Executive Director of Restart Initiative Zaur Gasimov Senior Fellow at the University of Bonn
October 25, 2022
