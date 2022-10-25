Türkiye-Serbia relations reach their highest level in history

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The golden age of relations - this is how the Serbian leader recently described cooperation between Ankara and Belgrade. Both presidents say their countries have raised relations to the highest level in modern history, covering everything from trade, tourism to cooperation. Ties have strengthened following a number of meetings between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic. During Erdogan's latest visit to Belgrade in September, Vucic expressed his desire to buy Bayraktar drones. And last week, after lifting visa requirements both ways, the two countries agreed to add new more to flights to more destinations.
October 25, 2022
