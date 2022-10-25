POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is Daesh terrorising Mozambique?
25:45
World
Daesh-linked militants cause chaos in northern Mozambique, killing thousands, displacing a million, and preventing the development of a lucrative gas industry. So what's behind the empowered militants, and can they be curtailed? Guests: Luis Nhachote Investigative Journalist Alex Vines Director of the Africa Programme at Chatham House David Otto Director of Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies
October 25, 2022
