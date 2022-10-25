World Share

Who are Palestine’s Lion's Den resistance group?

Months of deadly violence in the occupied West Bank continued on Tuesday with six Palestinians killed and more than 20 injured. Five of the victims were shot dead in Nablus, and the sixth further south in Ramallah. Israel says it was raiding the headquarters and weapons-making facility of a new group of young militants called the Lion's Den. Mustafa Barghouti from the Palestinian National Initiative has more on the group, which is resisting Israeli occupation in Palestine. #LionsDen #Nablus #Israeli