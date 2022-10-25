Rishi Sunak becomes the British prime minister

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The last seven weeks have been a rollercoaster for UK politics. But on Tuesday, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak finally secured the top prize in British politics. He's become the third prime minister in less than two months and his task is to stabilise a country hit by political chaos and economic turmoil. At age 42, Sunak is the youngest PM in modern times and the first from an ethnic minority background. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports on another day of political drama at Westminster.
October 25, 2022
