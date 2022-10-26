World Share

Türkiye, Libya sign military co-operation agreements

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has signed military co-operation agreements with Libya during a Turkish defence event in Istanbul, the SAHA Expo. Libyan officials say this will raise their country's aviation capabilities. Akar and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah also discussed more co-operation in training and information-sharing to combat terrorism. Tarik Oguzlu from Istanbul Aydin University weighs in on the significance of this deal. #Türkiye #Libya #militarycooperation