France says its friendship with Germany is 'alive and well'
03:05
World
France says its friendship with Germany is 'alive and well'
French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Paris on Wednesday. France says the neighbours' relationship remains intact despite their disagreements over several issues, including finances, defence strategy, and how the EU should handle the energy crisis. Ulrich Brueckner from Stanford University weighs in on the relationship between these two countries. #France #Germany #Energycrisis
October 26, 2022
