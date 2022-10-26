World Share

Türkiye hosts first high-level economic meeting since 2019

Istanbul is hosting a high-level delegation from the European Union for the first time in three years. This looks to increase economic co-orperation across different sectors. Talks were suspended in 2020 after the EU criticized Turkiye's actions in the Eastern Mediterranean. Now, attendees are expected to sign a multi-million deal. Zuhal Mert Uzuner from Marmara University has more on the future of Ankara-EU relations.