World Share

Serbia introduces visa restrictions under EU pressure

Irregular entries into the EU have increased by 170 percent compared with the same period last year. The bloc is urging Western Balkan countries seeking EU membership to bring their entry rules in line with its own, leading Serbia to introduce visa requirements for nationals of Burundi. It says it will do the same with Tunisia next month. Abdulvehab Ejupi has more. #migrationroute #serbia #eu