Why does the Horn of Africa matter?

Europe wants to increase its presence in the Horn of Africa, moving away from just development to focusing on security issues. But it is being accused of engaging in a great power competition. So what is driving Europe’s renewed focus in the Horn of Africa and what is it hoping to achieve there? Guests: Alexander Rondos Former EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa Michael Woldemariam Associate Professor at the University of Maryland Abdullahi Boru Halakhe Horn of Africa Analyst Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.