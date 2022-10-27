World Share

Ukraine pushes to take strategic city of Kherson held by Russia

The war in Ukraine is likely to see its fiercest battles yet over the strategic southern city of Kherson, which Russia has held since the early days of the conflict. Now, Ukraine has its sights set on winning it back, and has recaptured thousands of kilometers of territory over the past few weeks. Kiev's forces are closing in on the city in what will be a major test of Russia's military strength in that region. Greg Simons from Uppsala University unpacks what challenges lie ahead for Ukrainian forces. #BattleforKherson #Ukraine #Russia