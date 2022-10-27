POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Report: The world is in midst of its first global energy crisis
04:18
World
Report: The world is in midst of its first global energy crisis
A new report by the International Energy Agency says the drop in Russian fossil fuel exports this year is a historic turning point to hasten a green energy transition. The agency's annual World Energy Outlook report shows energy markets and policies are changing rapidly as a result of Russia's war with Ukraine. Senior energy market journalist, Aura Sabadus has more on this report. #Energycrisis #Ukraine #Russia
October 27, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?