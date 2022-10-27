POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
France experiences one of its hottest Octobers in history
01:41
World
France experiences one of its hottest Octobers in history
France is experiencing one of its hottest Octobers in history, with temperatures in the south hitting 30 degrees celsius on Thursday. It follows one of the country’s worst summer droughts and temperatures are currently 4 degrees higher than normal. It is a stark reminder of the climate crisis and global heating. The UN warned on Thursday that there is currently no credible pathway to limiting a global temperature rise to the target of 1.5 degrees unless more countries pledge further cuts to their emissions. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
October 27, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?