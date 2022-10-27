World Share

France experiences one of its hottest Octobers in history

France is experiencing one of its hottest Octobers in history, with temperatures in the south hitting 30 degrees celsius on Thursday. It follows one of the country’s worst summer droughts and temperatures are currently 4 degrees higher than normal. It is a stark reminder of the climate crisis and global heating. The UN warned on Thursday that there is currently no credible pathway to limiting a global temperature rise to the target of 1.5 degrees unless more countries pledge further cuts to their emissions. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.