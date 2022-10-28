One on One - Member of the European Parliament Ryszard Czarnecki

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Many European countries have come together in solidarity with Ukraine after Russia’s attack. But the energy crisis and post-pandemic market have put that unity to the test. Now, most European countries are searching for new energy policies and alternative resources. TRT World sat down with European Parliament Member Ryszard Czarnecki to talk about Europe's response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the energy crisis facing the continent.
October 28, 2022
