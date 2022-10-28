What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

How effective is the inhalable COVID-19 vaccine?

China's commercial hub Shanghai has started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine was developed in China and is being offered as a free booster for residents who have been fully vaccinated against the virus at least six months ago. Lawrence Young from Warwick University weighs in on this nasal vaccine’s potential and China’s broader zero-COVID-19 strategy. #COVIDvaccine #China #COVID