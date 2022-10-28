World Share

WHO: Tuberculosis cases rise for the first time in years

Global deaths from tuberculosis are on the rise and the coronavirus outbreak is being blamed. The World Health Organization says countries were so occupied with tackling COVID-19 that the response to TB was neglected. Health officials are now calling on countries to apply the lessons learnt from pandemic to tuberculosis. Dr Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter explains why it's so crucial to contain the disease that killed 1.6M people last year.