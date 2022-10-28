BizTech Share

Sunak inherits massive problems as Britain's latest PM

Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister in less than two months on Tuesday. But he inherits a government facing political and economic chaos. His government has already delayed the announcement of its plan to repair the country's public finances by more than two weeks, to ensure the programme reflects the latest and most accurate forecasts. Tulay Kalyon Haznedaroglu explains the economic challenges that Sunak now faces. For more on British economy, we spoke to economist Taha Arvas. He joined us from Tashkent, Uzbekistan. #RishiSunak #Britain #UnitedKingdom