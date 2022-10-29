World Share

Rishi Sunak stands for first Prime Minister's question time

This week, in the UK, former chancellor Rishi Sunak finally secured the top prize in British politics. He's become the country's third prime minister in less than two months. Sunak faced his first Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, with opposition leader Keir Starmer challenging the new Conservative leader on several issues. Sunak was forced to justify his decision to reappoint controversial Home Secretary Suella Braverman and respond to the looming financial crisis. The prime minister pledged to stabilise the country that's been hit by political chaos and economic turmoil. Also, an armed terrorist has killed at least 15 people at a religious shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz. Daesh has claimed responsibility for an attack that adds more tension to a country already reeling from continuing protests against last month's death of a young woman in police custody. And finally, Ukraine is pushing to retake the strategic southern city of Kherson, which was seized by Russia in the early days of the war. Kiev forces have recaptured thousands of kilometres of territory over the past few weeks. They're now closing in on the city, in what will be a major test of Russia's military strength in the south. Radio intercepts indicate newly mobilised Russian recruits being sent to the front and others firmly digging in. Ukraine says the 'heaviest of battles' is looming.