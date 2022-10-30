POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least 153 killed, 150 injured during stampede in Seoul
More than 150 people - including 20 foreigners-- died during a large Halloween celebration in a popular nightlife district of Seoul, South Korea. Victims, mostly in their late teens and early twenties, suffocated in a crowd of up to 100 thousand, that started pushing in a narrow alley. President Yoon Suk-yeol has announced a period of mourning, and an investigation. TRT World correspondent Frank Smith reports from Seoul.
October 30, 2022
