World Share

Why the West may not want Putin to lose?

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is dragging into its 10th month. Initial hopes of a quick victory have faded and his forces continue to face setbacks on the battlefield. For now, Putin’s grip on power remains firm but that could change with further setbacks. While the WEST would like to diminish Russia’s war capabilities, they’re not so sure they want Putin to go? But who would replace him? And does the West have the willpower to keep propping up Ukraine? Guests: Alexander Titov Russia analyst and Lecturer in Modern European History at Queen's University Belfast Robert Wade Professor of Global Political at London School of Economics Robert Fox Defence Editor, Evening Standard